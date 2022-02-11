Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Shares of ARCC opened at $22.10 on Friday. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

