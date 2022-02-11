Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $47.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

