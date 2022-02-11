Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $47.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.
Shares of ARGO stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Argo Group International
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
