Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.12% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.
Shares of ARGO opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $61.29.
About Argo Group International
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
