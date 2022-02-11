Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

Shares of ARGO opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $61.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

