Arizona State Retirement System Has $204,000 Stock Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,219,000 after buying an additional 75,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after buying an additional 510,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 781,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the third quarter worth approximately $8,735,000. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 0.10. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.95 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

