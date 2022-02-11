Arizona State Retirement System Invests $228,000 in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,124,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

GTS opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

