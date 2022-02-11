Arizona State Retirement System Invests $245,000 in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,718,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,047,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,975,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,296,366.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Larocco sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $51,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,369 shares of company stock valued at $10,670,735. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

