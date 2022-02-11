Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARKAY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($142.53) to €129.00 ($148.28) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($141.38) to €120.00 ($137.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.34.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.58. 1,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725. Arkema has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

