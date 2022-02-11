Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.83. 6,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,305. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,519,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 203.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

