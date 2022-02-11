Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.
Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.83. 6,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,305. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.