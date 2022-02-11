Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $380,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,810,992 shares of company stock valued at $56,340,327 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Hayward stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

