Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $685,000 in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 24.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,487 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth about $990,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 19.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.