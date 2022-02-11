Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 11,081 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Timken were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Amundi purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Timken by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Timken by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after buying an additional 248,031 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Timken by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,115,000 after buying an additional 193,897 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

