Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 123,946 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,663,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.79.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 44.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 117.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.