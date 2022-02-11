Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 338,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 27.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 171,379 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $60,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 800,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 33,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 28.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

