Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.27.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.32.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,413 shares of company stock valued at $22,160,319. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

