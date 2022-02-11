ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. 1,095,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,315. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASE Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

