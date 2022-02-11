ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. ASGN updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.310-$1.370 EPS.

Shares of ASGN traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day moving average is $115.80. ASGN has a 12-month low of $89.33 and a 12-month high of $131.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Get ASGN alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.