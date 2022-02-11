ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.22

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 11752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,450 ($33.13) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.09) to GBX 3,850 ($52.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,684.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

