Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Trading 4.4% Higher

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 1,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $301.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)
