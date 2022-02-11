AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,038,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,644. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 90.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.