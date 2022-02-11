Atom Investors LP Acquires New Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $30,242,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $21,489,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $27,499,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JWN stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

