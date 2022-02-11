Atom Investors LP Invests $192,000 in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altimmune by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 741,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,272,000 after purchasing an additional 384,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 258,883 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $15,412,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Altimmune by 56.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,429,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 515,336 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ALT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altimmune Profile
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).
