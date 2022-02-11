Atom Investors LP Invests $215,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $146.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.57. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.62 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.