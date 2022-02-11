Atom Investors LP Invests $235,000 in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HYFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

HYFM opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

