Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. Approximately 190,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 87,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aurion Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.97. The company has a market cap of C$124.47 million and a PE ratio of -16.06.

In other news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,352,182 shares in the company, valued at C$10,869,791.10.

Aurion Resources Company Profile (CVE:AU)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.