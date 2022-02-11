Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) Insider Buys A$12,375.00 in Stock

Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) insider Piers Lewis acquired 75,000 shares of Aurumin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,375.00 ($8,776.60).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42.
About Aurumin
Featured Articles
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Aurumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.