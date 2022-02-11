Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) Insider Buys A$12,375.00 in Stock

Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) insider Piers Lewis acquired 75,000 shares of Aurumin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,375.00 ($8,776.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42.

About Aurumin

Aurumin Limited explores for gold properties. The company primarily focuses on exploring the Mt Dimer project consisting of approximately 290 square kilometers of tenements, which include 11 granted and 5 applications; and Mount Palmer project comprising 136 square kilometers of tenements that cover 5 granted and 2 applications located in Western Australia.

