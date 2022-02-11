AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Trading Up 1.3%

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF)’s share price was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.87. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AOCIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.70.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.