Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 760.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,445 shares of company stock worth $6,540,959 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVLR opened at $112.26 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.33.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.