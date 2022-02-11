Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Avaya updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.660 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.720-$2.880 EPS.

NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. 27,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Avaya alerts:

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.