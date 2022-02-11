Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.720-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Avaya also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.660 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. 44,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.13.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

