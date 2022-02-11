Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.14 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.720-$2.880 EPS.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. 40,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,601. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.