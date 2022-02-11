AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVEVF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

AVEVA Group stock remained flat at $$39.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 82 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

