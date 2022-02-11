AVEVA Group’s (AVV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.85) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,880 ($52.47) to GBX 3,750 ($50.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LON:AVV opened at GBX 2,878 ($38.92) on Wednesday. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,737 ($37.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,242 ($57.36). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,125.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,547.42. The company has a market capitalization of £8.68 billion and a PE ratio of -228.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

