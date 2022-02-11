Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

