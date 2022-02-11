Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,451 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Avient worth $18,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 52.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.