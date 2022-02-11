Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.15. 1,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,429. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Avient has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

