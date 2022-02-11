Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 459.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 476.60 ($6.44).

AV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.90) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.49) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.76) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 469 ($6.34) to GBX 468 ($6.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Aviva stock remained flat at $GBX 445.50 ($6.02) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,580,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 419.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 408.06. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 447 ($6.04). The company has a market capitalization of £16.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,153.71). Also, insider Martin Strobel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £157,600 ($213,116.97).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

