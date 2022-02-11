Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 459.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 476.60 ($6.44).
AV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.90) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.49) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.76) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 469 ($6.34) to GBX 468 ($6.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of Aviva stock remained flat at $GBX 445.50 ($6.02) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,580,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 419.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 408.06. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 447 ($6.04). The company has a market capitalization of £16.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
