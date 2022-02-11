Axa S.A. Buys 29,735 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $19,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 104.9% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 58,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.1% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $171.51. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.85.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

