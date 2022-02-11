Axa S.A. Cuts Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.21% of Penumbra worth $20,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Penumbra by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $915,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,159 shares of company stock worth $8,674,575. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.14.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $230.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.90 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

