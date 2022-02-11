Axa S.A. Purchases 1,999 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after acquiring an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,858 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $250.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.13 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

