Axa S.A. Sells 111,934 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,934 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

NYSE:WFC opened at $59.05 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

