AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 153,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.22. AXT has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AXT by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 728,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AXT by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

