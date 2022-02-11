AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZZ opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

