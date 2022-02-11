Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $10.79 on Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $10.79 or 0.00025465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $134.86 million and $9.57 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00038300 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00102379 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,498,718 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

