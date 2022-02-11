BAE Systems plc Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for BAE Systems in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in BAE Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

