Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stake Raised by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 114,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock worth $1,305,144,233. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Cowen raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

