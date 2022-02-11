Balu Balakrishnan Sells 4,704 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $393,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56.

On Monday, November 22nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00.

POWI opened at $86.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

