Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,469 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,407,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cullen/Frost Bankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $144.77 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

