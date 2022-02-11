Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 130,608 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,608 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Berry Global Group worth $18,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

