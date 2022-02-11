Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 99,633 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,633 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Yandex worth $19,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 26.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 82.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,298,000 after acquiring an additional 987,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 373.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,252,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -130.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $68.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

