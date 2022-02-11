Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,750,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $131.80 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.07 and a 200 day moving average of $156.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

